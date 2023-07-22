At some point throughout his educational career 2009 Manteno graduate and former boys head varsity soccer coach Justin Emerson always believed that one day he could find himself transitioning into an athletic director role.

After multiple recent promotions that saw former athletic director Ed Hotwagner being named the new assistant principal for Doug Wenzel, the AD before Hotwagner who was promoted to principal, Emerson found himself making the transition to Manteno’s athletic director sooner than expected.

“It has been a position [athletic director] that I’ve always thought about at some point in my life that would be fun to get into and be really engaging,” Emerson said of his recent promotion. “At the end of last school year there was no way I would have thought it would happen this year and so it definitely happened earlier than expected, but regardless I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Recommended for you