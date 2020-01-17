Manteno High Schools's annual Cash Bash and Wall of Fame night will be held at the school Friday before the Panthers' boys basketball game against Lisle at 7 p.m.
The Cash Bash is one of the athletic boosters' biggest fundraisers of the year, with tickets being sold before the game for the chance to win cash prizes. Those winners will be announced during the game.
The Wall of Fame will add five new inductees, all set to be honored before the start of the game.
A pair of girls sports teams from 2014 highlight this year's class. The 2014 girls soccer team, which won the IHSA Class 1A State Championship and went 25-2 with school records for goals scored and shutouts in a season, will be honored, as will the 2014 softball team.
The softball team went 39-2 and finished second in the IHSA Class 3A State Finals.
Emily Gaither, a 2014 Manteno graduate and key member of that championship-winning soccer team, will be inducted as an individual. Gaither is the Panthers' all-time leading scorer with 128 goals and is seventh in school history with 33 assists.
Gaither was an Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association Section 14 All-State selection, member of the Chicago Fire All-Academic team and was the 2014 Daily Journal Player of the Year.
On the softball side, another impact player will be honored individually, Brooke Stulga. Stulga holds a handful of school records, including homeruns (18), RBIs (151), pitching wins (90), strikeouts (871) and earned run average (0.89).
Stulga, also a 2014 graduate, was a MaxPreps All-American second-team selection, Chicago Tribune All-State selection and both the Daily Journal and Chicago Sun Times Player of the Year in 2014. She was also a four-time Illinois Coaches Association All-State selection.
Rounding out the inductees Friday will be bus driver Glenn Mann. Mann drove the bus for Manteno athletics for 33 years and according to athletic director Doug Wenzel, is a "positive influence in our athletes' lives."
