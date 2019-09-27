Manteno tops Coal City in IESA state softball

Daily Journal Staff Report
The Manteno Middle School softball team advanced to the Illinois Elementary School Association softball state semifinals after defeating Coal City 7-3 at Champion Fields in Normal on Friday.
Ava Derrico went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and a pair of RBIs. Macy Iwanus hit a pair of doubles, and Grace Sundeen, Syd Sosnowski, Alyssa Dralle and Gionna Quick each had two hits.
Dralle also earned the win in the circle, allowing three earned runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts.
Mia Ferris had a double, two RBIs and a run for Coal City. Brihanna Combes had a pair of hits, and Makenzie Henline singled and scored.
The Panthers will take on Jasper Newton County at 10:30 a.m. today at Champion Fields for a trip to the championship.
