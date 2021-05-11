MANTENO — They both technically earned walk-off victories in their respective home contests against Reed-Custer Tuesday, but the paths taken to them and type of walk-off from each team were very different.
With a three-run lead for much of the day, Edan Perez was dominant on the mound and at the plate to lead the Panthers to a 10-0 win in five innings in baseball, but it was a much tighter game in softball, where cleanup hitter Kayla Melia's walk-off single completed a late rally that saw the Panthers turn a 3-0 sixth-inning deficit into a 4-3 victory.
"She continues to produce and come up with that big hit," Manteno coach Josh Carlile said of Melia. "She's so calm and even-keeled, it doesn't matter if it's 15-0 or 3-3 in the seventh, she steps up, believes what she can do and does it."
After a three-run sixth inning tied the game at 3 apiece headed to the seventh, the Panthers came back to bat in the seventh and quickly put a pair on. With pinch-runner Sydney Sosnowski on third and Alyssa Dralle on first, Malia singled to center to score Sosnowski to improve the Panthers' record to 9-1 on the year and 6-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
Malia said that her approach with the winning run a base away was simple, and after her and her teammates saw Comets pitcher Grace Moyers for every pitch of this week's two-game series, she had an idea of what may be coming from Reed-Custer's ace.
"Just look for a base-hit, find some green and make the defense work," Malia said. "I knew from [Monday] I would see a lot of inside pitches and the lefties would see it outside, and [Moyers'] a downball pitcher, so we had to hit the ball down to get on base."
It was the second-straight game that saw Moyers and Manteno's Alyssa Dralle link up for a battle of talented pitchers that resulted in tight, low-scoring affairs. The Panthers won both of those matchups (4-1 on Monday at Reed-Custer), but Comets coach Nick Arndt has loved the competitive fire he's seen from his 1-11 squad in their series against one of the state's premier teams this week.
"We’ve been battling these past few games and starting to compete," Arndt said. "We had a really slow start, played some really good ballclubs and I think that brought our confidence down, but it seems we’re putting some things together and competing."
STAT BOOK
Dralle allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and four strikeouts on the rubber and added a seventh-inning single at the dish. Raygan Carlile added two hits in four appearances, including one in the seventh before Sosnowski came in to pinch run. Melia and very Osborn each had two hits and a run, with Melia adding the game-winning RBI.
Moyers allowed four earned runs on nine hits, three walks and a strikeout in six-plus innings. She also hit a pair of doubles and drove in all three Reed-Custer runs. Grace Cavanaugh doubled, singled and scored twice and Halie LaGrange added two hits and a run.
Perez powers Panthers
A day removed from Luke Trepanier's near-no-hitter in Monday's 8-0 victory in Braidwood, the Panthers again got a great effort on the mound all evening long, this time from Edan Perez, while the offense exploded late for the second-straight game as the Panthers ended things with a 10-0 victory in five innings when Perez hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth for a pseudo-walk-off winner by the 10-run rule.
The win improved the Panthers to 16-1 on the season in a game that had Perez's thumbprints all over it. After driving in Cole Jackson to score the game's first run in the bottom of the first, Perez stole second and then scored on a Nolan Aicher base-hit to give himself an early 2-0 cushion. And on the mound, the senior righty cruised through four innings of work, allowing one hit to go along with eight strikeouts and four walks in four innings.
"He's dominated this year, and wasn't very efficient today, but he's a bulldog and he's gonna keep battling ...," Panthers coach Matt Beckner said of Perez. "And he's our four-hitter ... he's versatile and he can play anywhere on the field, plus he has a great attitude."
It was the second night in a row the Comets' bats struggled to build anything offensively, being held to one hit apiece each of the past two nights, an uncharacteristic sight for a 10-4 Comets team that's scored at least 13 runs four different times this year.
"We've been aggressive at the plate and punishing fastballs for the most part," Reed-Custer coach Jake Evans said. "But you've just gotta tip your cap to the pitchers we've seen the past two days, they've absolutely shut us out."
Comets ace Blake Bishop was tasked with stopping a red-hot Manteno offense Tuesday, when he allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits in four innings, but Evans thought the statline didn't do Bishop's effort justice.
"He didn't shy away, pitched to contact, mixed his breaking ball in and pitched much better than the scoreboard shows," Evans said. "A lineup like [Manteno's] is a grind and he was good enough to give us an opportunity to win."
That Panthers lineup saw seven different players record a hit and eight players score or drive in a run, an effort Beckner said is representative of a strong crop of seniors that are starting to see their hard work the past two years pay off.
"We have a great group of seniors and we’re senior-driven," Beckner said. "These kids work, even through COVID, going wherever they could go for access to ground balls, batting cages, [pitcher] mounds.
"This has never been a group id have to worry about putting the work in and you can see the results on the diamond."
STAT BOOK
In addition to a stellar line on the mound, Perez was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs. Jackson and Grant DeRose each had multi-hit games, with DeRose, Aicher and Nolan Beck all driving in a pair of runs apiece. Beck scored three runs.
Jake McPherson had the Comets' lone hit.
UP NEXT
The Panthers baseball team is back at home against Oak Forest at 4:30 p.m. today and the softball team visits Seneca at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Comets' baseball team will be at Plainfield Central at 4:30 p.m. Friday and the softball team will head to Clifton Saturday to take on Central at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.