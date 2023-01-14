Tanner West

Eight-year-old Tanner West, a Manteno native, poses with his second-place trophy while celebrating on the podium after his KTM Junior Race during the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Anaheim, Cailf., on Jan. 7.

 Submitted photo

Most kids who enter the sport of supercross — indoor dirt bike racing — never get the chance to feel what it’s like to be a true professional by being able to compete in a professionally sponsored pro event that features a sold out crowd full of tens of thousands of fans.

At the age of eight years old, Manteno native Tanner West has already managed to accomplish that feat while only being an amateur racer for the past four years.

Given his first-ever dirt bike at the age of three before starting his racing career at the age of four thanks to his father, Ben West, the junior racer has spent the last four years traveling all across the country to compete in various dirt biking competitions.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you