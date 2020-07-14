Daily Journal Staff Report
Gavin Zimbelman added quite a few pieces of hardware to his trophy case during his banner season on the gridiron last fall, and last week, the 2017 Manteno graduate added another accolade to his long list of accomplishments.
Zimbelman was rewarded for his historic season of quarterbacking at Aurora University by being named the school’s Male Athlete of the Year.
Aside from most notably finishing as a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy — the furthest a Spartan ever has gone in the race for the top football player in NCAA Division III — Zimbelman also won a handful of other school, conference and national awards. The most notable among them are being selected a CosIDA First-Team All-Academic selection and the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!