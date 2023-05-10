Following a 3-2 Manteno win over Herscher on Monday the Tigers had a chance to earn a share of second place in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a victory in the rematch at home on Tuesday, but it was the Panthers who proved to prevail and ultimately earn the clean sweep with back-to-back wins over their ICE rival to help earn a clear-cut second-place finish in the ICE this season.

Manteno trailed 2-0 through two innings before exploding for five runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to help take a commanding 9-4 lead after Herscher countered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Panthers then added a pair of runs in each of the final two innings to claim the nine-run victory and improve their record to 19-7 and end the ICE with an 12-2 record.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

