When Trinity athletic director Mike Lawrence takes his seat near the visitors’ bench in the corner of the school’s gym for basketball games, the opposing players he sits next to can’t even tell that Lawrence has been in multiple life battles the past few years.

Even casual comrades of Lawrence, of which there are many, can’t physically tell much of a difference in the tall gentleman’s appearance, save for some lost weight and lost hair. From a quick glance most folks wouldn’t have any idea that since 2020, Lawrence has defeated both COVID-19 and a bout with cancer.

But that’s exactly what Lawrence has done.

