Over the course of the past couple decades, Bishop McNamara and Gardner-South Wilmington have been two of the most successful competitive dance programs in the state. Not even a global pandemic could change that this year.
Both teams will compete in this weekend's Illinois High School Association Class 1A Competitive Dance State Finals after finding success in last weekend's sectional round. The Irish took first place in the Washington sectional with a score of 81.37 and the Panthers finished fourth there with a score of 79.03.
"It means a lot just because this is what we worked for," McNamara senior Jade Baker said. "Coming in freshman year, you want to be the seniors that make it to state, come up with a dance and work your way to this point.
"It’s your last moment so it’s a really big deal."
This season has been vastly different than past years due to COVID-19. While teams were formed and tryouts were held for most schools during contact periods last summer and fall, several breaks in action since led to multiple starts and stops before IHSA sports were resumed permanently in January.
Rather than meet in person for competitions, teams record their routines in advance of the competition dates and send them to the IHSA. Then, on the day of the competitions, the schools all watch virtually as the routines are compiled and streamed online for schools, fans and judges. That's provided schools with an opportunity to watch everyone else's routine, something that usually doesn't happen.
"A lot of times we don’t get to watch everyone because we have to warmup, practice our routine and get ready, so the cool part is we’re able to watch everybody," Panthers coach Nicole Leigh said. "The downside is we’re not around the other teams and I feel like being around competition and performing in front of a live audience makes them perform even better."
That difference, along with COVID-friendly tweaks that ban close-contact stunts, has created a different atmosphere, most notably being able to record routines as much as a team desires, so long as their submissions are received by the given deadlines.
For the Irish, that has meant a lot of long nights and tireless efforts that have made Courtney Canavan a proud coach.
"I kind of like it better because you can take the video as much as you want to perfect it," Canavan said. "We’ve taken very big advantage of it; I’m very proud of the girls and they’ve been working so hard."
Teams competing this weekend have already sent in their submissions and now will wait until Saturday's virtual competition. Baker said that playing the waiting game for days after sending in the performance created quite a bit of nerves that will likely arise again this weekend.
"It was so nerve-wracking, especially not knowing how they would announce [the results]," Baker said. "We were just sitting, watching the screen so nervously."
Canavan said the Irish are hoping to finish in the top 10 while Leigh hopes to see an improvement on last season, when the Panthers went to state but did not place. But no matter how the results shake out, both coaches are already floored with how well their teams have performed.
"As long as you leave it on the floor and know you did your best, whatever happens happens," Leight said. "We hope to do awesome but if we don’t do super well, as long as you do your best that’s what matters."
Saturday's virtual competition begins at 10 a.m. and can be streamed on NFHSnetwork.com. Gardner-South Wilmington's performance will air at 12:34 p.m. and Bishop McNamara's performance will air at 1:08 p.m. The Class 1A results will be announced after Deerfield's performance at 2:08 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.