After a five-year hiatus, longtime Kays softball and basketball coach Deb Johnston will be coming out of retirement to make her return to Kankakee athletics.

After beginning her career at East Ridge High School, where she graduated in 1971, Johnston had served in various coaching roles in a variety of sports, most notably being named the Kays head varsity softball coach from 2004-2017 before retiring prior to the start of the 2017-18 season.

Now, nearly half a decade later, Johnston will reignite her passion for coaching youth sports as she gets set to replace Allie VadeBoncouer as the interim junior high head softball coach while VadeBoncouer is on maternity leave.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you