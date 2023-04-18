There are few baseball programs in the area held in as high as regard as Coal City, and with a combined 50-plus seasons of junior high and high school baseball, there’s not a name as synonymous with Coal City baseball as Jerry McDowell.

And after six years away from the dugout, McDowell is back.

McDowell, who went 528-208 with 14 Interstate Eight Conference titles, 10 regional championships, three sectional crowns and two trips to state with the Coalers between 1995-96 and 2016-17, as well as four IESA state titles with the junior high Warriors, retired after that 2017 season, but has come back this season to once again lead the Coalers.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

