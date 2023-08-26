Mike Rebello, who turned St. Anne into a track and cross country powerhouse and coached for five decades, has died. He was 84.

Rebello coached in the Kankakee area from 1965-1995, enjoying his greatest success at St. Anne and also working at Momence. The Cardinals won the IHSA Class A boys track title in 1982 and also earned trophies in 1978 (third), 1983 (second) and 1985 (third).

“I guess I would say my dad was just a crusading dynamo at St. Anne High School,” said his son, Rick. “I think these kids felt like he had their back. He expected them to compete at the highest level they could compete at.”

Recommended for you