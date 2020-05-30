The Bourbonnais Braves travel baseball organization and the Illinois Stars Fastpitch softball organization haven’t been able to spend much time on the diamond, but the teams have put that time to good use.
In light of the global coronavirus pandemic, the squads have taken time this month to give back to the community. Led by Braves President, Jarrod Darling, both the Braves and Stars travel teams held a T-shirt fundraiser in order to raise money to provide meals for first responders all around the surrounding areas of Kankakee.
“Right now everyone is sort of down and out because they aren’t playing baseball or softball,” Darling said. “So, I talked to some of the guys I know in both the baseball and softball groups and we kind of just wanted to do something that both the kids and their parents can do to make a positive impact.”
Darling’s idea quickly gained support with the coaches and players within the Stars organization.
“I’m speaking for the Stars, a lot of our teams usually do something around the holidays whether that be working with a charity or donating their time,” Stars coach Mike Edwards said. “So this kind of gave us our chance to do our good dead for the year.”
The teams sold T-shirts that displayed its support for the first responders tackling the global pandemic.
They sold around 200 T-shirts for $10 a piece, which helped them raise about $600 in profits for local first responders.
They then took that money to fund lunches for the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, Kankakee Police, Bourbonnais Police, Manteno Police, Presence St. Mary’s Heritage Lodge and Riverside Hospital earlier this month.
“I think it’s awesome in spite of the bad break that these kids got, they were still willing to do some things that benefited people who are out there on the frontlines each day, between healthcare workers and law enforcement,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said. “It was really neat for them to show up and deliver it personally. They went through some bad luck like everyone else has and their spirit was pretty uplifting.”
During lunchtime, players and parents from both the Braves and Stars teams were seen driving around making deliveries. They went to each place carrying various sandwiches and wraps from Poor Boy Restaurant in Kankakee, along with various vending machines snacks like chips and cookies.
“I can say it really felt like all the people we provided a meal to were really appreciative,” Darling said. “They all didn’t communicate how appreciative they were, but they were smiling. It was Friday, the weather was nice, it sort of gave everybody a positive vibe from the kids and parents who were donating to the people who were receiving the meals.”
In total, both teams helped fund about 130 lunches for the local area healthcare workers and law enforcement.
“The parents and kids should be commended for doing stuff like this for everybody,” Downey said. “We were all humbled.”
In fact, so many people appreciated the good deed by the Braves and Stars organizations that they have decided to run it back. After a second round of shirt orders, the teams plan on making another wave of deliveries next week.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Braves or Stars, or would like to learn more about the cause, can visit their Facebook pages — facebook.com/bbbraves and facebook.com/illinoisstarsball.
