For months, high school student-athletes across the state have been itching to get back on the field with no clear direction from the IHSA or IDPH in regard to how to more forward with high school sports for the 2020-21 academic year.
Student-athletes have been waiting for weeks on end for the IHSA to announce the resumption of high school sports during one of its regular board meetings and have gotten nothing noteworthy to cling to and lift their spirits, save for sports in other areas of the state getting the green light Friday evening to resume some sports.
“Every month, we hear that the IHSA is going to meet and give us some answers,” Watseka student-athlete Kinzie Parsons said. “And then, we eventually just never get any answers, and basically everyone just gets set up and distraught about not having sports.”
As a result of the continued uncertainties, high school student-athletes, coaches and administrators have tried to take things into their own hands by starting hashtag campaigns on Twitter, most notably #LetUsPlay and #HearOurVoiceIllinois, to raise awareness to state elected leaders on how much student-athletes have been affected both mentally and physically by not being allowed the chance to play sports.
The #LetUsPlay campaign began last semester around the typical fall football season with coaches and athletes, a majority of them being football related, urging state leaders to let student-athletes play in the fall. Now, thanks to Maroa-Forsyth quarterback Wade Jostes, there is another campaign on Twitter — #HearOurVoiceIllinois. Jostes and a few of his other teammates posted a video with the hashtag showcasing student-athletes in personal videos explaining why the return of sports is important to them.
To no one’s surprise, the movement blew up on Twitter, with multiple local schools beginning to participate as well, some of which include Central, Milford and Watseka.
“I think our state leaders need to hear this from our student-athletes,” Watseka athletic director Barry Bauer said. “And I think they need to hear it from the adults, too, because it’s time for something to happen.”
Bauer joined multiple Watseka student-athletes in a #LetUsPlay YouTube video in which they all voiced their concerns about why sports mean so much to them.
“I think the hashtag campaign is nice,” Bauer said. “It’s a way for these student-athletes to express themselves a little bit about the current situation.”
Parsons joined in on the movement by being a part of the #LetUsPlay Watseka YouTube video. Parsons has enjoyed being a three-sport athlete for the Warriors, playing volleyball, basketball and track and field for the past three seasons. However, all three of her seasons are in question, which has made for an emotional senior year.
“I’ve been playing sports ever since sixth grade, and so I’ve had an everyday routine of practicing, games and stuff like that,” Parsons said. “And now that it’s been taken away my senior year ... playing sports is probably one of the biggest aspects of my life, and not having that this year is just really devastating.”
Another local school that hasn’t been shy about voicing its opinions and concerns for their student-athletes this season is Milford. A letter was sent to Illinois State Senator Jason Barickman and Representative Tom Bennett urging them to come up with a plan to resume play.
“It’s hard for our student-athletes to understand why you go 20 miles away to the other border states and they are playing, but we aren’t playing here,” Milford athletic director Dave Caldwell said.
One of Milford’s student-athletes, senior Trey Totheroh, also joined in on the action by retweeting and re-posting all of his high school’s Twitter posts about the #HearOurVoicesIllinois campaign.
“I just do it so other athletes know they are not alone,” Milford student-athlete Trey Totheroh said. “I know it’s been a struggle because I, myself, am going through it, so that’s why I felt the need to participate in the event.”
Similar to Parsons, Totheroh is a three-sport student-athlete. He missed out on his baseball season last spring in his junior year, and he now could miss out on football, basketball and baseball in his final season as a Bearcat.
“I think there is a lot of evidence out there that playing high school sports can be done safely,” Caldwell said. “And kids are only this age once in their [lives], and so I just feel like they are missing out on a lot of opportunity that could be probably be done safely.”
