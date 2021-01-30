There has been an overwhelming amount of positivity within the area regarding the recent IHSA update that permits for winter sports to move forward with the addition of giving an updated schedule for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
“It’s going to be crazy trying to deal with some of the overlapping seasons, but overall our athletes are finally able to get back with their coaches and teams with a chance to compete,” Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox said. “We’re just thankful that the IHSA kept fighting for our athletes and that we are in a position now to possibly start games next week.”
Regions in Phase 4 in the Restore Illinois COVID-19 plan are allowed to play games and compete in boys and girls basketball, while all areas of the state are able to compete in low-risk sports boys and girls bowling, competitive cheer and dance, boys swim and dive, girls gymnastics and girls badminton.
“This is one of the year’s where you are just looking to just get on the court and to be able to play,” Bishop McNamara athletic director Aaron Hamilton said. “And we are going to take any opportunity we can get to get our kids out there playing as much as we can.”
Bishop McNamara is one of 14 local schools that are in Region 7 (Kankakee and Will Counties) and still under Tier 1 mitigations meaning they have yet been cleared to conduct basketball games, although the teams are allowed to practice. The other 10 area schools are under Phase 4 mitigations as members of either Region 2 or Region 6 and have been cleared to begin contest within its conference or region.
“We are still on Tier 1 waiting to get to Phase 4 so we are going to keep practicing so we can get our minimum number of practices in that we need to get in before we can play games,” Hamilton said. “And then that way as soon as we get into phase 4 we can go right into games and start our competitions and get into somewhat of a normal schedule.”
Region 7 could be moved to Phase 4 as early as next week. With that projection, area schools like McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais and members of the Illinois Central Eight and Sangamon Valley Conferences plan to start basketball games Feb. 8. The River Valley Conference season is set to begin Feb. 11.
Wilcox said Kankakee is still discussing with its fellow Southland Athletic Conference members on when that season will begin.
The winter sports seasons will end March 13, with spring sports beginning practice as early as March 1. All spring sports, which include boys soccer, football, girls volleyball, boys gymnastics and boys and girls water polo, will end sometime in April across varying dates, while summer sports are all set to begin in April, creating pockets of overlapping times for multi-sport athletes.
“It’s almost more stressful for kids now than when they were doing nothing because now they feel like they are being forced to choose between sports,” Bradley-Bourbonnais athletic director Mike Kohl said. “We want to make sure we tip-toe around that and make sure we are letting parents and kids know it’s doable for our multi-sport athletes.”
The overlap and grind will be real for the adults involved in prep sports as well, with Kohl, who serves as the school’s football coach as well, knows that.
“I’m super fired up for our football kids and then as an athletic director I’m trying to think how I’m going to schedule all these things and have referees,” Kohl said. “It’s definitely a challenge, but I’m excited for the opportunities for our kids.”
Iroquois West athletic director Kristy Arie shared similar thoughts to Kohl being the that she also serves as the Raiders’ girls basketball coach.
“From a coaching perspective it’s great to be back into the gym,” Arie said. “From an athletic director’s perspective it’s a little overwhelming trying to make all the logistics work, but whatever we can do to provide opportunities for the kids we are ready to do it.”
Those opportunities could be difficult for multi-sport athletes since sport seasons like football and basketball overlap for boys and volleyball and softball overlap for girls amongst others. Teams are required seven days of practice before a game, except in football where acclimatization rules require 12 days, but student-athletes can play multiple sports at a time as long as they meet practice requirements.
“We’ve got a great group of coaches that are very flexible and work well together, but it’s going to take all parties involved for it to work,” Hamilton said. “What I mean by that is coaches, parents and athletes need to all understand it’s a flexible moving part and everyone involved in that is going to have to make it successful.”
Another possible concern for some of the smaller schools is that some of their multi-sport athletes could burn out going from sport to sport so quickly without much recovery time. But with the same proper care area athletic trainers provide, combined with the fact none of the seasons are full-length, Coal City athletic director and football coach Dan Hutchings thinks his Coalers will be just fine.
“We are going to have to monitor our athletes and keep tabs on them on what they are doing,” Hutchings said. “It’s shorter seasons so going from one activity to another I don’t see that as too much of a problem because I think kids are excited to get going.”
With all the excitement comes some disappointing news. The IHSA also made clear that there will be no state series for its winter (excluding cheer and dance, which will be virtual) and spring sports. They did not rule out the possibility for a state series for its summer sports like baseball and softball that were left out of a full season in 2020.
“It’s disappointing overall that we don’t get football playoffs and state playoffs for other sports, but at the same time we are thankful and grateful that it looks like we will get some type of postseason for the spring [now summer] sports that missed out on their entire seasons last year,” Wilcox said.
