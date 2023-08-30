Local hole-in-one Daily Journal staff report Aug 30, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daily Journal staff reportTodd Lund of Kankakee recorded a hole-in-one on the 15th hole at Shamrock Golf Course. He used a 9-iron to ace the shot. It was witnessed by Duane Denault, Randy Pomije and Jolene Wenzelman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 US approaching USMCA dispute with Mexico over GMO corn FOOTBALL: Kankakee, Reed-Custer, Wilmington appear in AP Polls Tesla is allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods. US regulators have questions News Tips & Events Tell us what you knowWe're always interested in hearing about news and other events in our community. Send in a news tip