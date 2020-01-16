Another Thursday means another Daily Journal Prep Podcast, brought to you by OAK Orthopedics, has hit the airwaves,
This week, Mason Schweizer is joined by a pair of local football standouts that have blossomed into NCAA Division III stars.
Jarrod Ware, a 2015 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais and member of this year's Wisconsin-Whitewater that played in the Stagg Bowl, the Division III national championship, joins the show.
Gavin Zimbelman, the 2017 Manteno graduate who burst into the national spotlight by finishing at or near the top of every major passing category and was a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy in his breakout season at Aurora University, also stops by.
To round out the show, Mason welcomes in the newest full-time addition to the Daily Journal, sports reporter Cody Smith. Cody tells our listeners about himself as he prepares to join the greater Kankakee area community.
The podcast can be found at soundcloud.com/djpreppod/jan-16th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!