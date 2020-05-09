Like a tee shot that hits a tree and miraculously ends up on the fairway, golfers residing in Illinois finally caught some luck.
Two weeks ago, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended the stay-at-home order through the end of May, but in doing so, he also opened the door for golf courses all across the state to open for play — with numerous restrictions and guidelines.
On May 1, many golf courses state-wide were able to re-open their doors. And that included some of our local area courses as well.
“Our membership is very excited about the opportunity to come back out and play this golf course,” Mark Raymond, Kankakee Country Club’s general manager said. “And we are excited about being able to open up the golf course and having people come out and play.”
If golfers do elect to swing away in May and beyond, then they will have to adapt with some minor changes. Some of the tweaks include playing in a maximum of twosomes, online/telephone bookings, no caddies and all clubhouses remaining closed.
These new rules and guidelines are just simple precautionary measures given our current global state.
None of them have looked like they will severely impact the game itself, although some adjustments to the norm will have to be made.
That’s why many golf clubs believe they are the perfect reason for people to escape their house and get some fresh air. Yet, at the same time, courses will get full more easily due to the twosome pairing restriction.
“Most people have been locked up for too long, they can’t wait to get out there,” Manteno Golf Club president Marc Denault said. “I’m thinking that we’re going to be, hopefully, flooded. Of course, half of your capacity is gone … it’s only two at a time instead of four and that’s at every golf course … that’s what’s going to be kind of unique.”
The high expectations of golf clubs statewide hope to prove to be a big financial boost for their businesses in the coming months. Like many other seasonal businesses, golf clubs rely heavily on warmer months for revenue and being shut down since mid-March has not been any help.
“Especially the time we’ve been closed has been very challenging,” Denault said. “ … during this time are primarily our banquets and events that we have within inside our facility.
“With that being closed, we’ve lost 12 banquets and events that were dinners, bar and restaurant and that’s what a golf course survives on during the offseason. And at the time it hit, it was devastating.”
But for Denault and Manteno, as well as countless other courses, as the restrictions have lifted and the weather has improved, people will likely return to their favorite forms of recreation, with golf at the top of that list for many, including the PGA Tour, which hopes to resume next month.
“I think people are at the state now that they’re ready to get out and they would be willing to take whatever golf offers right now,” Denault said. “(By) June, I fully expect to open up to almost normalcy for the golf course.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!