When it comes to playing lower-level youth sports the time spent on the field is more about creating memories and finding your love for the game rather than the amount of wins and losses.

However, for the Limestone 8U Pinto League All-Star team, they were fortunate enough to be able to do both by not only creating ever-lasting memories, but also being able to go undefeated in both the All-City Baseball Association (ACBA) All-Star Tournament (July 5-10) and Braidwood SummerFest All-Star Tournament (July 14-18) this month to help complete an undefeated (7-0 overall) All-Star season.

“It was an excellent season,” head coach Braden Wepprecht said. “We had a lot of practices in and you only have a short window going from the regular season into these all-star tournaments, and so you have to practice as much as possible in the limited time that you have.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

