Nick Klein has worn just about every hat there is at Reed-Custer High School. The 1999 Reed-Custer graduate came back to his alma mater in 2010 to teach and coach.

As the girls basketball coach, the Comets won 131 games in his nine years as the head coach from 2011-2020, including a combined 41-18 record in 2018-19 and 2019-20. On the football field, in his second stint coaching the team he once played for, Klein’s ingenuity as the offensive coordinator have helped lead the program to heights it’s never seen before, including back-to-back IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal appearances and the program’s first-ever undefeated regular season this fall.

And beginning next year, Klein will serve as the school’s athletic director.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you