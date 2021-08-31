The Associated Press released this week's IHSA football polls Tuesday afternoon after the season kicked off last week. While there were some changes throughout the eight classes, one constant came in Class 3A, where Wilmington maintained its spot atop the polls after a 23-0 win at Marengo last Friday.
Kankakee moved up two spots in the Class 6A polls to sixth after a 27-6 win over Shepard last week. The Kays have one of the top matchups statewide when they visit Washington Friday, who sits third in Class 6A for the second consecutive week.
Coal City fell 13-3 to Morris last week and fell one spot in Class 4A, moving down from seventh to eighth. The Coalers have a top 10 opponent this week in Bishop McNamara, who comes in tied with Bismarck-Henning for seventh in Class 2A.
Bradley-Bourbonnais (Class 7A, three points), Peotone (Class 3A, three points), Reed-Custer (Class 3A, two points), Central (Class 2A, two points) and Momence (Class 2A, one point) also received votes.
For full rankings, see below:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Warren (7) (1-0) 79 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (1-0) 72 2
3. Marist (1-0) 62 3
4. Naperville Central (1-0) 52 7
5. Maine South (1-0) 49 4
6. Neuqua Valley (1-0) 35 6
7. Glenbard West (1-0) 30 T10
8. Bolingbrook (1-0) 12 NR
9. O'Fallon (1-0) 10 NR
10. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 8, Edwardsville 6, Lockport 3, South Elgin 3, Oswego East 3, New Trier 2, Evanston Township 2, Huntley 2, Palatine 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (4) (1-0) 82 5
2. Loyola (4) (1-0) 80 2
3. Brother Rice (1) (1-0) 77 3
4. Wheaton North (1-0) 53 4
5. St. Charles North (1-0) 49 6
6. St. Rita (0-1) 44 1
7. Batavia (1-0) 40 7
8. Prospect (1-0) 18 8
(tie) Wheaton Warrenville South (1-0) 18 10
10. Hersey (1-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Normal Community 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Pekin 3, Buffalo Grove 2, DeKalb 2, Hononegah 2, Lincoln-Way West 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Cary-Grove (10) (1-0) 100 1
2. Crete-Monee (0-1) 73 2
3. Washington (1-0) 67 3
4. Lake Forest (1-0) 61 4
5. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 60 5
6. Kankakee (1-0) 51 8
7. Springfield (1-0) 40 10
8. Crystal Lake Central (1-0) 17 NR
9. Lemont (1-0) 15 NR
(tie) Richards (1-0) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Prairie Ridge 13, Simeon 13, Vernon Hills 9, Kenwood 5, Benet 4, Kaneland 4, Antioch 2, Deerfield 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (8) (1-0) 89 1
2. Rochester (1) (1-0) 79 2
3. Peoria (1-0) 72 3
4. Providence (1-0) 56 5
5. Sterling (1-0) 52 6
6. Fenwick (1-0) 37 10
7. Decatur MacArthur (1-0) 27 T7
8. Marion (1-0) 22 T7
9. Sycamore (0-1) 18 4
10. Mascoutah (1-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Metamora 9, Morgan Park 5, Morris 5, Glenbard South 4, LaSalle-Peru 4, Highland 2, Marmion 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Joliet Catholic (9) (1-0) 99 1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (1) (1-0) 90 2
3. Richmond-Burton (1-0) 77 4
4. Quincy Notre Dame (1-0) 68 5
5. Genoa-Kingston (1-0) 47 7
6. St. Francis (0-1) 42 3
7. Phillips (0-1) 41 6
8. Mt. Zion (1-0) 37 T10
9. Coal City (0-1) 16 8
10. Murphysboro (1-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Woodstock Marian 3, Stillman Valley 3, Harrisburg 2, Peoria Notre Dame 2, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1, Johnsburg 1, St. Laurence 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (6) (1-0) 86 1
2. Princeton (3) (1-0) 75 4
3. Monticello (1-0) 68 3
4. Tolono Unity (1-0) 50 T5
5. Williamsville (0-1) 49 2
6. Byron (1-0) 39 7
7. Farmington (1-0) 35 T5
8. Nashville (1-0) 31 8
9. Montini (0-1) 17 10
(tie) Mt. Carmel (1-0) 17 9
Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Benton 6, Carlinville 4, Peotone 3, Reed-Custer 2, Eureka 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (7) (1-0) 87 1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1-0) 75 4
3. IC Catholic (2) (1-0) 70 7
4. Breese Mater Dei (1-0) 60 T6
5. Sterling Newman (1-0) 51 T6
6. Downs Tri-Valley (1-0) 36 9
7. Bishop McNamara (0-1) 30 3
(tie) Bismarck-Henning (1-0) 30 NR
9. Rockridge (0-1) 27 2
10. Pana (1-0) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: North-Mac 5, Athens 4, Knoxville 3, Althoff Catholic 2, Clifton Central 2, Rushville-Industry 2, Momence 1, Bloomington Central Catholic 1, Gillespie 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Moweaqua Central A&M (2) (1-0) 81 1
(tie) Lena-Winslow (7) (1-0) 81 2
3. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (1-0) 61 4
4. Fulton (1-0) 53 7
(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield) (1-0) 53 6
6. Tuscola (1-0) 34 NR
7. Forreston (1-0) 33 T9
8. Cumberland (1-0) 25 8
9. Aurora Christian (1-0) 13 NR
(tie) Camp Point Central (1-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 11, St. Bede 9, Arcola 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Carrollton 5, Galena 3, Stark County 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.