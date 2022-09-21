Bill Burrell

 Submitted photo

The late Bill Burrell, one of the area's first football legends, will be inducted into the University of Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Friday evening.

Burrell, a 1956 Central graduate and person whom the school's football field is now named after, played at the University of Illinois after his time with the Comets, and it's with the Fighting Illini where he became one of the most important names in college football history.

A two-time All-American as a guard and middle linebacker, Burrell had a stellar senior season in 1959, where his two-way play earned him a fourth-place finish in the Hesiman Trophy race. At the time, it was the highest Heisman finish an African American ever had and was also the best finish a Fighting Illini player had ever had, helping him earn a spot on Illinois' All-Century team a year later.

