...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet expected. A few gale gusts to 35 kt
possible late evening through daybreak Thursday.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The late Bill Burrell, one of the area's first football legends, will be inducted into the University of Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Friday evening.
Burrell, a 1956 Central graduate and person whom the school's football field is now named after, played at the University of Illinois after his time with the Comets, and it's with the Fighting Illini where he became one of the most important names in college football history.
A two-time All-American as a guard and middle linebacker, Burrell had a stellar senior season in 1959, where his two-way play earned him a fourth-place finish in the Hesiman Trophy race. At the time, it was the highest Heisman finish an African American ever had and was also the best finish a Fighting Illini player had ever had, helping him earn a spot on Illinois' All-Century team a year later.
After his collegiate career, Burrell was a two-time all-star for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He retired from professional football after the 1964 season and moved back to Illinois, where he became a civil rights activist, including going on marches with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Jesse Jackson, the latter of whom was a former teammate of Burrell's at Illinois.
Burrell passed away in 1998.
The hall of fame ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and can be streamed at fightingillini.com.
