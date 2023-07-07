The Kankakee-Iroquois County Women’s Golf Association announced the 55th playing of the annual amateur tournament for area women golfers, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Minnie Monesse Golf Club in Grant Park.

Celebrating five decades of camaraderie and competition, the tournament is open to female residents of Kankakee and Iroquois counties, or women who are active paid members of one of the counties’ golf courses. The event began with only 4 women in 1968 and has grown to a premier event with an average of 60 participants representing 8 different courses across the two counties!

The field of golfers is divided into six flights, five based on individual 18-hole handicaps as of Aug. 12 and a senior flight for golfers age 70 and over. This system gives women in the two counties the opportunity to test their skills against other golfers of similar ability.

