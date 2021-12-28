Kankakee Holiday Tournament
MAROON DIVSION
Momence 73, Cissna Park 54
Momence improved to 10-0 on the season to remain undefeated and advance to today's 3 p.m. maroon division semifinal. Jaden Walls totaled 29 points and set a new single-game school record with 10 steals to lead Momence. James Stevenson Jr. added 18 points and Haven Roberts and Kudd'e Bertram chipped in 10 points apiece.
Cissna Park's Gavin Spitz led the squad by tallying a double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Malaki Verkler added 15 points and six assists. Gavin Savoree notched 11 points, including three made 3-pointers. The Timberwolves will face St. Anne at noon today.
Manteno 44, St. Anne 38
Nicky Johnson led the Panthers with 21 points and six rebounds. Manny Carrera had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Manteno advances to the semifinal round, where they will compete against Momence at 3 p.m. today.
Fred Burton's 14 points, nine steals, and four rebounds led the Cardinals. Tim White added 10 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Jayvon Justice had six points and four steals.
Adams-Friendship (Wisc.) 40, Central 30
Central's loss to Adams-Friendship in the opening round puts the Comets in the loser's bracket, where they will go against Grant Park at 10:30 a.m. today. Jayce Meier led Central in defeat, totaling nine points, three steals, and two rebounds. Nick Krueger and Michael Hess chipped in eight points each.
BLUE DIVISION
Shepard made a big free-throw late to take down Jones Prep, 52-51, to advance to the semifinal round of the Blue Division of the tournament, where the Astros will go head-to-head against Kankakee at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Lindblom toppled Bremen 74-56 in the opening round of the KHT to advance further in the winner's bracket. Lindblom will square off against Schurz at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
