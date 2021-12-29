Herscher 47, Adams-Friendship (Wis.) 46
Herscher went on a 12-0 run between the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth quarters to take a 41-37 lead before taking the semifinal round 47-46. Trey Schwarzkopf led the Tigers with 18 points, four steals and one assist. Carson Splear totaled 12 points, four rebounds and three steals. Cody Lunsford chipped in seven points. Herscher will compete for the blue division championship against Momence at 6 p.m. today.
Central 63, Grant Park 56
Michael Hess poured in 16 points, two assists and two steals to lead the Comets. Luke Shoven contributed 11 points and six rebounds. Jayce Meier had 10 points and four assists. Central faces Cissna Park at noon today.
Sawyer Loitz scored a team-high 19 points to lead the Dragons. John Kveck had 17 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks. Rylan Heldt tallied nine points, and Wes Schneider contributed seven points and eight rebounds. Grant Park will play St. Anne at 10:30 a.m. today.
Cissna Park 76, St. Anne 71
Malaki Verkler, Gavin Spitz and Gavin Savoree each tallied a team-high 23 points each to lead the Timberwolves. Spitz added a team-high 14 rebounds, and Verkler added 10 rebounds to both notch double-doubles. Cissna Park will go head-to-head against Central at noon today.
Jordan Davis' 22 points, four assists and three rebounds led the Cardinals. Adrian Chagoya had 19 points and eight rebounds, including four offensive rebounds. Jayvon Justice and Fred Burton scored 10 points each. St. Anne will square-off against Grant Park at 10:30 a.m. today.
