For the first time in over two decades, Kankakee Community College will undergo a transition of new athletic leadership after longtime staple Todd Post retired this summer from his roles serving as the Cavaliers head baseball coach (2001-23) and athletic director (2016-23).

With Post no longer set to be the face of the Cavaliers athletic department and baseball team, KCC opted to promote Post’s assistant baseball coach and AD, Bryce Shafer, as the school’s newest head athletic director and head baseball coach due to his prior baseball knowledge and time spent under Post’s tutelage over the past eight years.

“[Athletic director’s] always something that I’ve been interested in...,” Shafer said. “I’ve always kind of thought it was something I could want to do some day.

