For the first time in over two decades, the women's basketball head coaching position at Kankakee Community College will be open.
The news comes after KCC athletic director Todd Post told the Daily Journal that current head women’s coach and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall-of-Famer Donnie Denson plans to retire next September.
As a result, the Cavaliers will be losing someone who has helped build the women’s basketball program into what it is today. Since taking over the helm during the 2000-2001 season, the Cavaliers have gone 499-149 (.770 winning percentage), with 16 seasons of 20 or more wins. Not to mention, he’s helped the Cavaliers win the Region IV championship 22 times in the last 29 years since first coming to KCC in 1992 as Fitness Center specialist and athletic trainer.
Post declined further comment on Denson's decision and Denson couldn't immediately be reached for comment. The school has posted a job opening for an assistant athletic director position and women's basketball head coaching job.
Denson had an up-and-down 2019-20 season with the Cavaliers. In February, he was briefly placed on what the school called a temporary leave for what was described to the Daily Journal as "not meeting the goals and standards of the program."
There was also jubilation for Denson and the Cavaliers last year. The team qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Women's Basketball Tournament, with the first round game serving as Denson's first crack at his 500th career win.
But that game never came as the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first chance for Denson to lead the Cavaliers to victory in his final season is currently scheduled for Jan. 21 at home against Bethel University.
