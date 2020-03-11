Ever since Donnie Denson was a young boy, he knew one day he wanted to coach basketball. His coaching interest was sparked by a day of basketball practice in junior high. When he and his squad had to run 100 laps, Denson saw his junior high coach watching them run from the bleachers, looking comfortable. It was on that day Denson figured out what he wanted to be when he grew up.
“I could remember running around the inline one time and crossing half-court, and I looked up and there was my coach sitting in the bleachers,” Denson said. “He was leaned back, had his legs crossed and looked so comfortable. And I thought to myself, ‘Man, I want to be that guy one day.’”
After playing multiple sports at Farmington East High School, Denson went on to play football at Illinois Central College before transferring to Eureka College, where he graduated in 1992.
From there, Denson did not take long to begin his coaching career. In September 1992, Denson became an assistant coach for the Kankakee Community College women’s basketball team.
By the 2000-01 season, Denson was named the head coach and since has continued to build the women’s basketball program. He has helped the Cavaliers win the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IV championship 22 times in the past 29 years.
His success can be dedicated to his coaching philosophy. Denson’s focus is to prepare his players for on the court and beyond.
“Our approach is to prepare our young athletes to be successful not only on the floor but once they get done playing,” Denson said. “Then, they can continue with the competitive edge in their professional lives and be productive and give back. So, I think that is a big part of our philosophy is to prepare them and help them understand that approach in life.”
This approach has Denson on the verge of another milestone in his career. After being inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019, Denson is one win away from his 500th career win.
“Last Thursday was the first time I even realized I was that close because two other employees were talking about it,” Denson said. “So, it’s nice to be there, but it is what it is; it’s just another game. Hopefully, we can get things taken care of at the national tournament.”
Denson’s first opportunity at career win 500 will come when the No. 14 seed Cavaliers face-off against No. 3 seed Macomb at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the first round of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Port Huron, Mich.
He will have his team prepared especially on the defensive end, where Denson likes to pay extra attention with an aggressive man-to-man approach that has helped this year’s team finish 23-7 in the regular season. In addition to a heavy focus on defense, Denson wants his team to be able to shoot because of the lack of ability to play above the rim like the men’s side.
Nonetheless, Denson’s success as a coach has been dedicated by his player’s ability to do what is necessary for the team rather than being selfish players.
“I tell my team all the time it’s not about you, it’s about your teammates standing next to you,” Denson said.
Denson’s philosophies have prepared his current and former players for life beyond basketball. That is no different for former player Casey Meister, a fellow IBCA hall-of-famer who played for Denson from 2004-06.
After coaching locally in the high school ranks at Tri-Point from 2008-14, Meister joined her former coach as an assistant.
“The biggest thing I learned from him and the program in general is his philosophy because he was so challenging and held you accountable,” Meister said. “It kind of then carried over to my adult life with setting goals, holding myself accountable and getting things done when they needed to be done.”
Since partnering with her former coach, Meister has seen how much Denson affects his players outside of the basketball court.
“There’s more than just the court; as an assistant coach, I see a lot of things Denson does off the court to help the kids, especially in the classroom.” Meister said. “You kind of learn a lot of things that happen as a coach than just on the floor.”
