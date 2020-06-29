Daily Journal Staff Report
Five athletic teams at Kankakee Community College have earned honors from the NJCAA for academic achievements in the 2019-20 academic year.
“We are very proud of the academic performance of our student athletes,” said Todd Post, KCC’s athletic director. “Having to move to all online classes midway through the spring semester was a big adjustment for everyone in the academic area. I praise the athletes for their dedication to their course work.”
The minimum team grade point average requirement is 3.0 to receive honors. KCC teams qualifying for NJCAA All-Academic were: softball (3.6 team GPA; six students above 3.0); volleyball (3.5 team GPA; six students above 3.6); soccer (3.21 team GPA; three students above 3.6); baseball (3.06 team GPA; six students above 3.6); women’s basketball (3.30 team GPA, four students above 3.6). The overall grade point average of KCC student-athletes was 3.17 for the year.
Kankakee Community College is an accredited two-year college that awards associate degrees and certificates of completion. KCC prepares students both to transfer to four-year colleges and to enter the workforce. The college also offers continuing education courses and certification training, literacy programs, English as a Second Language and GED preparation.
The KCC mission is “Enhancing quality of life through learning.” The college has a Riverfront Campus in Kankakee, South Extension Center in Watseka, North Extension Center in Bradley and Manufacturing and Industrial Technology Center in Kankakee.
