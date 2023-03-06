KCC baseball

Kankakee Community College players high five as a game against Kishwaukee Community College ends last season.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The end of February and the beginning of March marks the beginning of another spring season, where both KCC’s baseball and softball teams are set to enter another season with high expectations after finishing last year 43-17 and 34-8 respectively.

Longtime KCC head baseball coach Todd Post is poised to lead his Cavaliers for the 22nd-straight season as he and his squad have just opened their season with their annual spring trip to Southeastern Illinois in Harrisburg for a 10-game road trip, winning their first two games 3-2 over South Suburban and 7-4 over Harper College.

“It’s always exciting to get the season started with some very high expectations on our annual spring trip,” Post said. “We want to go down there and compete everyday and put some guys in some spots and see how they react to find out where we are at.”

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you