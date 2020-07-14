Daily Journal Staff Report
As students and schools alike prepare for the upcoming school year amidst the coronavirus pandemic, 12 former Kankakee Community College baseball players have solidified their standing as four-year college baseball players after making their decisions on life after KCC.
The following Cavaliers will continue their baseball careers at four-year institutions: Nick Anderson, Highland High School (Ind.), C, University of Arkansas Fort Smith; Aaron Ball, Lakeland High School (Mich.), RHP, Tulane University (La.); Owen Behrens, Prophetstown High School, RHP, Quincy University; Jacob Duffy, Pontiac Township High School, RHP, Illinois Wesylan University; Tyler Jasmin, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, RHP, Eastern Illinois University; Jaret Humphrey, Lewis Cass High School (Ind.), 3B, Kentucky Wesylan University; Nate James, Castle High School (Ind), 2B, Indiana University-Kokomo; Nick Laxner, Huntley High School, RHP, Eastern Illinois University; Nolan Lebamoff, Nequa Valley High School, RHP, Valparaiso University (Ind.); Mike Machnic, John Glenn High School (Ind.), 1B, Webber International University (Fla.); Koltan Moore, Bluffton High School (Ind.), OF, Ball State University (Ind.) and Nate Vargo, Penn High School (Ind.), OF, Cameron University (Okla.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!