The Cavaliers are now headed to play in the NJCAA Region IV Baseball Finals after they secured a walk-off win over Bryant and Stratton College on Saturday evening in a deciding Game 3 tiebreaker game.
KCC went into the bottom of the ninth tied 4-4 before Ian Sanders secured the Cavaliers sectional championship victory off an RBI single. The win helps KCC advance further in the postseason where they are now scheduled to face Black Hawk College at Madison College on Thursday at noon.
Josiah Zamora went 2-for-4 with a double to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Matt Lelito and Owen Jackson added doubles and Nick Schindler totaled a team-high two RBIs. Joey Humphrey chipped in a single.
Boby Nowak snagged the win in relief action, allowing one earned on one hit in two innings of action to improve to 4-4 on the bump. He relieved Kyle Iwinski who went seven innings, allowing two earned on six hits while striking out four in his start on the mound.
