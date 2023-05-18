High marks for Lowe

From left, Kankakee High School track and field members Tyrice Bender, Jayon Morrow, head coach Marques Lowe, Nevaeh Lowe and Naomi Bey-Osborne pose with the boys and girls Southland Athletic Conference, IHSA Class 2A Sectional and IHSA Class 2A State Finals championship trophies and plaques.

Daily Journal/Katherine Strong

In addition to Kankakee's girls track and field team winning sectionals for the second-straight season as well as the boys team advancing multiple individuals to next week's state finals, the Kays track and field program was also awarded as one of the four inaugural recipients of the ASICS and BSN Sports Nationwide Sound Mind, Sound Body Contest that supports youth programs in the sports of cross country, track & field, volleyball and wrestling on Wednesday.

The four recipients were Kankakee, Shelby County School District (Colubmiana, Ala.) cross country, Shiloh High School (Snellville, Ga.) volleyball and New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School District (New Albany, Ind.) wrestling

“All four of these well-respected programs have earned the right to receive this award,” said Terry Babilla, BSN SPORTS president. “You can feel these young athletes’ passion, energy and love of their respective sports just by watching their submission videos, and that’s exactly why we partnered with ASICS to launch this contest — to support and elevate youth programs across the country.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

