The Kankakee High School boys and girls track and field teams made history by sweeping the IHSA Class 2A state championships last year, and if the way their team leaders are wrapping up their indoor seasons this year, the Kays certainly look poised to threat as repeat champions.

That success has continued on into the winter indoor season, which will conclude this weekend at the Illinois Top Times Indoor Meet at Illinois Wesleyan University, as the Kays have finished at or near the top of a handful of indoor meets this season.

But for a pair of Kays — sophomore Naomi Bey-Osborne on the girls side and junior Jayon Morrow on the boys side — it's not just some of the best track and field talent in the state coming from Kankakee, but some of the best talent in the entire country.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

