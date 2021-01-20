Reed-Custer and Coal City sit 7 miles apart. Kankakee and Central are less than twice that far from one another. But while student-athletes at Coal City and Central were ecstatic about the latest development that has allowed low-risk winter sports to resume, those at Reed-Custer and Kankakee are stuck in neutral.
Kankakee and Will counties, which make up Region 7 of the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Restore Illinois plan, are still in Tier 3 of COVID-19 mitigations, meaning student-athletes in those counties have yet to be cleared to return to any action aside from individual workouts. During the past few days, Region 6 (Iroquois County) and Region 2, which include local schools in Grundy and Livingston counties, have seen their mitigations rolled back to Tier 1, which has allowed low-risk winter sports to start their seasons and all other sports to begin contact days.
“Knowing that the schools in our conference and schools like [Central] have some leeway, it’s a little perplexing because they’re right next to us,” Kankakee boys basketball coach Chris Pickett said. “We can get to [Central] faster than any school in our region. The dynamics have us at a standstill, but we’ll just hope that things continue to progress and people remain diligent in their pursuit to get things back to normal.”
Region 7 is one of just two areas in the state still in Tier 3, along with the area east of St. Louis. While schools in bordering areas are set to begin the winter sports season for boys swim and dive, boys and girls bowling, competitive cheer and dance, girls badminton and girls gymnastics, schools in Tier 3 are still waiting to see when they can start preparations for the season.
Bishop McNamara cheerleading coach Dawn Akerman isn’t as worried about her team getting a late start in preparing for competitions as she is for the memories her cheerleaders are missing out on.
“We’ve all realized the role athletics play in the lives of these young people — not just the actual sport but the friendships, the bonds and the lifelong lessons learned, and they’re missing out,” Akerman said. “It’s been really hard on them because some of their best memories are with their teammates ... and I think the seniors especially struggle because they may never get a chance to compete again or have those times.”
Region 7 could see its mitigations lifted and sports brought back as soon as this week. But even then, Akerman said she wonders how much of a winter season can be played — as the Illinois High School Association has Feb. 13 listed as the last day of the winter season — and how routines will look with current rules that prohibit typical competition pillars such as stunts.
“At this point, I don’t know how much time we would have, and we usually prepare for competition almost year-round,” Akerman said. “Say they told us we could start tomorrow, I don’t know what we’d do. ... The girls could tumble and cheer, but it would be difficult to fill a routine with the score sheet adjustments.”
Momence is an interesting case as the lone member of the Sangamon Valley Conference that is in an area where nothing is allowed. Athletic director Ted Rounds holds similar beliefs to Akerman concerning the true importance of sports and said even if no games are held this season, the hope of reuniting teams, at least for some practices and the like, can hold importance.
“Those talks, those trips ... those are life-changing things, and that’s what it’s all about,” Rounds said. “That’s what we have the opportunity to do if we can keep the kids safe. Whether we can play a game or not, I don’t know, but we’ll still have the opportunity to have that impact on kids and help keep them safe.”
With basketball deemed high-risk, it will require significant COVID-19 statistical improvements to hold a season, especially on time. It could move to the summer, as wrestling did, and have to compete with summer sports such as baseball, softball and track and field, all of which are looking to have complete seasons, even if some teams are not yet allowed the contact days others are.
Herscher baseball coach Eric Regez said he just hopes if sports have to be consolidated, the fact last year’s spring sports were the start of cancellations in the IHSA is considered when making a new calendar for the rest of this year, and potentially moving the season back to its original March start date could help that.
“One [thing] I think and hope the IHSA takes into consideration [is] that spring sports were cancelled last school year; therefore, I have to believe they give a little priority to that,” Regez said. “Baseball is fortunate to be deemed as a low-risk, outdoor sport, which allows for a better chance for it to take place.
“And as of now, starting practice with a date of mid-April seems to give it some time to make scheduling work, but I would not be surprised to see it get moved back to its regular early March start date as well.”
