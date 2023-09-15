Chris Pickett USA Basketball

Kankakee boys basketball coach Chris Pickett, right, poses with Donald Showalter, the director of coach development for USA Basketball Youth Division. Pickett is a youth core staff coach for USA Basketball.

 Courtesy of Chris Pickett

USA Basketball will be making a pair of local appearances for two free basketball clinics for grade school students in Kankakee.

On Sept. 29, a free clinic for students at King Middle School and Lincoln Cultural Center, grades K-6, at King. On Oct. 13, a free clinic for students at Kennedy Middle School and Taft Elementary School will be held at Kennedy. The clinics will last approximately 50 minutes and be held during the school day, beginning at 8:15 a.m.

In order to participate, each student must turn in a waiver signed by their parent or guardian to their teacher. For King and LCC students, those waivers are due on Sept. 22. For Kennedy and Taft students, waivers are due on Oct. 6.

