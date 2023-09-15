Kankakee boys basketball coach Chris Pickett, right, poses with Donald Showalter, the director of coach development for USA Basketball Youth Division. Pickett is a youth core staff coach for USA Basketball.
USA Basketball will be making a pair of local appearances for two free basketball clinics for grade school students in Kankakee.
On Sept. 29, a free clinic for students at King Middle School and Lincoln Cultural Center, grades K-6, at King. On Oct. 13, a free clinic for students at Kennedy Middle School and Taft Elementary School will be held at Kennedy. The clinics will last approximately 50 minutes and be held during the school day, beginning at 8:15 a.m.
In order to participate, each student must turn in a waiver signed by their parent or guardian to their teacher. For King and LCC students, those waivers are due on Sept. 22. For Kennedy and Taft students, waivers are due on Oct. 6.
Clinic participants will take part in and learn about basketball activities such as passing, dribbling, shooting and running. Participants will also receive a free USA Basketball shirt.
The clinic will be staffed by the Kankakee High School boys and girls basketball coaching staffs. Head boys basketball coach Chris Pickett is a coach for USA Basketball as a Youth Core Staff coach.
"USA Basketball is making a real effort to introduce, cultivate and promote the game to all races, genders and skill levels," Pickett said. "Jay Demings (director of youth and sports development) and Andrea Travelstead (associate director of youth and sports development) have made it clear that we want to take this initiative to a higher level, and clinics like this help USA Basketball make advances.
"Our staff is happy for Kankakee to be a host and we're proud to bring it here."
Kankakee School District 111 is working on providing more free USA Basketball opportunities for students throughout the school year. For more information, contact coach Pickett at earnest-pickett@ksd111.org.