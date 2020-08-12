Over the past year both the Kankakee boys and girls swimming programs have undergone major changes.
Since legendary coach Jo Grogan is inching closer and closer to retirement being that she is almost 80 years-old, Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox saw an incredible opportunity when he heard that former Olivet Nazarene swim coach Scott Teeter’s was potentially looking to come back to the area after moving on from Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina a little over a year ago.
“We got word very quickly that he might be interested in coming back to the area and coach high school,” Wilcox said. “And so when somebody with his resume applies for your job it makes things move pretty quickly.”
Teeters resume speaks for itself and that’s why Wilcox didn’t hesitate to hire him to coach alongside Grogan.
In his six years at ONU, Teeter’s went on to be named NAIA National Men's Coach of the Year two times (2014, 2016) and NAIA National Women's Coach of the Year twice (2014, 2017). In addition, he also helped the Tigers win three NAIA National Championships (2016, 2017) and four runners up finishes between both swimming programs. Furthermore, his Tiger swimmers had gone on to win 49 national championships during his tenure. Not to mention, he also has plenty of other coaching experiences including being a head coach at Eastern Michigan and Oakland, two Division I swimming programs.
“Scott is a great addition to Kankakee swimming,” Wilcox said. “He’s somebody who has not only coached at Olivet, but he’s also coached at the Division I level. So for him to comeback at coach at the high school level is something I’m so excited about.
“He’s done a really good job in one year just increasing the numbers.”
Although Teeters has taken over Grogan’s head coaching responsibilities over the past year, he doesn’t look at himself as the clear-cut head coach.
“We are co-coaches, so there’s no head coach for us,” Teeters said. “Grogan will tell you I’m the head coach, but she’s been the head coach for 40-plus years and has the pool named after her so I mean c’mon.”
All jokes aside, the relationship between Grogan and Teeters is top-notch. Both coaches believe in technique and that’s something they’ve both been able to connect on.
“We teach a lot because it’s such a technical sport,” Teeters said. “So at our level we are constantly teaching because I don’t think anyone has ever mastered all the techniques. Even the top Olympians are always looking to tweak a technique here and there so what I think what we do is just as well or better than anybody else’s is that we are cutting edge in what we do and teach.”
Being that the two veteran coaches have the same type of philosophy it’s made things super easy for Grogan to sort of pass the torch so to speak.
“I enjoy working with Scott because he is an excellent swimming coach with knowledge way beyond what I have,” Grogan said.” And I really look forward to going to work each day and working with him.”
No matter when Grogan finally decides to hang it up it seems that Kankakee will be in good hands with Teeters taking the reigns.
“People know this with his personality that it's just contagious,” Wilcox said. “Kids not only want to swim for him, but they want to work hard for them. So he’s done a great job of kind of taking the baton from coach Grogan who left a legacy already and then I think he’s just looking forward to taking that legacy even further.”
