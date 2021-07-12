Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy early followed by heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.