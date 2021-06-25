For everyone expecting to attend Friday's Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame Night at Kankakee Speedway they will now have to wait another week.
Due to heavy rainfall over the past few days, the pits have been flooded which is why Kankakee Speedway has announced they will postpone the races until next Friday.
With hopes that the track will be ready by then the speedway will take time to honor its 2020-2021 Hall of Fame inductees in Kenny Kuehn and "Skippy" Michaels. In addition they plan to celebrate previous inductees, including Roger Long, Tony Izzo, Arnie Gardner, Earl J. Hubert, Bob Pohlman Senior, Rich Clement, Jim O'Connor, Don Waldvogel, Dick Nelson, Al Johnson, Bob Kelly and Seth Piper Junior.
The grandstands will open at 5:30 p.m. before the races begin at 7:30 p.m. next Friday evening.
