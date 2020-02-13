Kankakee's seventh grade boys basketball team was a game away from perfection, as the Kays suffered their first loss of the season in the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 7-4A State Championship, falling 44-31 to Quincy.
Ty Anderson scored 13 points to lead the Kays, who finished the season 21-1. James Stampley was also in double-figures with 10 points and Ke'Shawn Wade added six points.
