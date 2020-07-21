The biggest win on Friday night’s action at the Kankakee County Speedway wasn’t celebrated in victory lane. That honor belongs to the track preparation team of Dave Whittington and Scott Glassford.
“After all that rain,” said Whittington. “I wasn’t sure if we were going to make this happen.”
The low side of the track had become a swamp due to the heavy rains. The track crew was forced to continually push the sloppy mud into a berm that circled the inside of the speedway.
Race teams and crews were appreciative of the efforts.
“Sure, those guys could have given up but they didn’t,” said former driver and race crew member Darrin Kohler. “Hats off to Dave and Scott, it wasn’t ideal but they figured out a way to make it happen.”
He Beat Me
In the UMP Pro Late Model class it appeared it would be a rematch of the rivalry between Kankakee’s Chad Osterhoff and Cullom’s Torin Mettille from the opening week. But in week two it was the younger generation of the Osterhoff family that upset a trio of racing veterans as Chase Osterhoff took the feature victory.
In the best battle for a feature win so far in the 2020 season four drivers battled for the lead. Mettille, Chad Osterhoff, Kyle Cooper of DeMotte, IN and Chase Osterhoff all searched the track for bits of extra speed as the laps wound down. But it was Chase Osterhoff who found the advantage by using the low side of the speedway coming out of turns three and four and occasionally bouncing off the inside berm as he turned the car onto the straight away.
“I was just happy to hang on to the wheel,“ said a relieved Chase Osterhoff in victory lane about the treacherous path he took out of turn four.
The elder Osterhoff stopped in victory lane to congratulate his 17-year-old son and had three words to sum up his pride and amazement in the race his son drove.
“He beat me,” said Osterhoff, still a little stunned at how his son’s No. 130 machine went past him.
Nick Allen‘s Return
Wheatfield, IN native Nick Allen is a two time Kankakee track champion (2011 and 2013) and has more feature victories in the UMP Modified class than any driver in speedway history (37). Allen returned to Kankakee Friday and in the early moments of the Modified 20-lap main event it looked like he may have to settle for a solid top-5 finish instead of making a charge to the front.
The Modified action was halted by a yellow flag for rookie driver Braiden Bohlmann in turn four and race leader Jason Hastings was left with no way to avoid the accident and the two cars slammed together into the turn four wall. For the second week in a row the front end of Hasting’s car was a battered mess. In week one he was able to drive his injured car to victory lane but this week he had to settle for a sixth place finish.
As the race restarted Allen found the speed and consistency he is known for. Following a side by side duel for several laps with Bradley’s Steven Brooks, Allen took the lead for good.
Momper’s Redemption
On the opening night of racing Wilmington’s Jake Momper saw his lead stolen on the final lap by feature winner Matthew Balthazor of Ashkum. So there were some nervous moments as the yellow flag came out with one lap to go on Friday night. This time there would be a challenge from David Lauritson of Normal, but there would be no last lap pass as Momper picked up his first win of the season.
Two in a Row Feature Winners
In the UMP Stock Car division Coal City’s Nick Seplak proved once again to be the class of the field. Seplak has been one of the hottest drivers in Illinois so far in 2020 picking up his first two features at both Kankakee and Fairbury Speedway. Also on Friday, Seplak made his debut in the UMP Modified class piloting the 25P car that had been driven by Dave Porth of Gardner. Seplak finished a respectable 9th in his first outing.
In the UMP Factory Stocks RJ Akers of Portage, IN made it two straight winning a hard fought victory from his third row starting position holding off a hard charging Austin Hubbard of Valparaiso, IN.
In week two, Deece Schwartz of Ashmore, IL had more competition in the new UMP Pro Mod division but was still able to notch an easy win.
View From The Pits
There was a somber moment of silence as the races opened Friday to remember Eric Kirchner who passed away on Tuesday, July 14. His son Ben Kirchner, a driver in the UMP Pro Late Model class circled the track with the American flag as Stacie Knefelkamp sang the National Anthem. There were plenty of goosebumps and more than a few tears in the stands and the pits.
Jeffery Naese is a great reminder of the good natured spirit our Friday night sport. Naese is an older rookie driver who is finding small victories even if they don’t include checkered flags yet.
“So what did you think this week?” shouted a smiling racer at the end of the evening. “I didn’t even spin out once!”
