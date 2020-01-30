In two-plus years as the girls basketball coach at Kankakee High School, the Kays have had unprecedented success, compiling a 77-14 record and the school's first-ever sectional championship in 2018.
But win number 78 in the Maniatis era may never come, as John Maniatis has been placed on leave from the program.
"He is not coaching right now," Kankakee High School superintendent Genevra Walters said. "It's a personnel matter and that matter is not resolved."
Walters, nor Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox, could discuss what exactly the personnel matter is, but Wilcox said it is something that can be resolved and allow Maniatis to return.
"He hasn't coached this week, it's a personnel matter and there's not much else I can say," Wilcox said. "I think it's fair to say that it can be resolved soon."
Annette Brandy is serving as interim head coach, starting with the Kays' game at Thornridge tonight. Maniatis is still serving as a teacher at the school during the matter.
He did not immediately return a phone call for comment.
Maniatis recently moved into the top 20 in the IHSA girls basketball all-time wins category and currently holds a 564-113 career record, with his .833 career winning percentage fop five in IHSA history.
Before arriving at Kankakee, Maniatis coached at Hillcrest for 20 years, racking up a 488-99 record with 15 regional championships and three IHSA State Finals appearances, finishing second in 2009-10 and 2010-11. He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014.
In 2014, Maniatis was suspended and eventually fired at Hillcrest.
