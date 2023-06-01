...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois on Friday June 2nd.
Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought conditions
are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air Quality
Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov
Media Contact...217 558 1536.
Kankakee River Valley NWTF banquet set for June 15
Food, fun, fellowship and fundraising are set as the main events at the annual Hunting Heritage banquet, hosted by the Kankakee River Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) on Thursday, June 15, at the X-Line Sportsman’s Club, 4800 E Exline Club Rd., in Kankakee.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Come early to enjoy a social hour before the banquet begins. Families can play games and enter raffles to win guns and other prizes. There also will be a silent and live auction for framed art, guns, collectibles, home furnishings, outdoor equipment and more. Purchase your ticket online at events.nwtf.org/1301110-2023/tickets or call Freddie Dudek (630) 337-7806 in advance to reserve your tickets prior to the event.
Tickets to the Kankakee River Valley NWTF banquet cost $75 for couples or $55 for singles. All ticket prices include admission, dinner and a single one-year NWTF membership.
For $265.00, banquet attendees can become Sponsor Members and receive the 2023 NWTF sponsor cap and pin, plus a one-year subscription to Turkey Call magazine. Couples’ sponsor tickets cost $275.00.
For information about the Kankakee River Valley NWTF Banquet, call Freddie Dudek at (630) 337-7806. For more information about the NWTF, visit www.ntwf.org.
