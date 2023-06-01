Food, fun, fellowship and fundraising are set as the main events at the annual Hunting Heritage banquet, hosted by the Kankakee River Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) on Thursday, June 15, at the X-Line Sportsman’s Club, 4800 E Exline Club Rd., in Kankakee.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Come early to enjoy a social hour before the banquet begins. Families can play games and enter raffles to win guns and other prizes. There also will be a silent and live auction for framed art, guns, collectibles, home furnishings, outdoor equipment and more. Purchase your ticket online at events.nwtf.org/1301110-2023/tickets or call Freddie Dudek (630) 337-7806 in advance to reserve your tickets prior to the event.

Tickets to the Kankakee River Valley NWTF banquet cost $75 for couples or $55 for singles. All ticket prices include admission, dinner and a single one-year NWTF membership.

