Two years ago Brandon Brown started a powerlifting program at Kankakee with hopes to increase his student-athletes' strength and quickness.
Brown started the program in 2020 with only a handful of student-athletes and has since grown the program up to 16 kids, two of which just made school history by qualifying for this year's annual USA Powerlifting High School Teen Nationals in Lombard.
"I've seen our program progress a lot since starting it back in 2020," Brown said. "When we first started the powerlifting program nationals wasn't even on our radar, but just seeing our team start to develop and gain more kids in our program over the past two years it's almost unreal."
Kankakee's Jerika Harris and Steven Young made the trip up north to compete against hundreds of student-athletes across the nation after having previously qualified for the prestigious event by meeting the events' difficult qualification criteria.
Leading the way for the Kays was none other than Young, who finished fourth overall out of eight student-athletes in the 140 kilogram division (308 pounds) after having totaled 635 kilograms (1,397 pounds) between his squat (227.5 kilograms, 501 pounds), bench (152.5 kilograms, 336 pounds), and deadlift (255 kilograms, 562 pounds).
"It felt great to take fourth at nationals," Young said. "I went in as one of the lightest ones in my weight class, and so to be able to put up the numbers I did was kind of crazy."
Young's ability to deadlift 562 pounds afforded the junior powerlifter to break his own previous school record, which made the trip to nationals that much more meaningful.
"It felt great to be able to record a 562 pound deadlift," Young said. "...I was pretty ecstatic about that because I not only set a new personal record, but I set a new school record too."
In addition to Young's strong display of strength on the boys side Kankakee also turned some heads on the girls side thanks to the performance of Jerika Harris.
The senior powerlifter went on to take place 11th out of 13 girls in the 82.5 kilogram (82.5 pounds) division. Harris totaled 297.5 kilograms (655 pounds) between her squat (117.5 kilograms, 259 pounds), bench (65 kilograms, 143 pounds), and deadlift (115 kilograms, 253 pounds).
"It meant a lot to take 11th at nationals," Harris said "It's a pretty big accomplishment considering nobody has ever done that before and the fact that powerlifting is kind of a new sport here at Kankakee.
It was a really good experience and there were a lot of different people from around the world there and so it's nice to get that exposure."
The ability to compete against the nation's best helped Harris set a personal-record on her squat with 259 pounds, which is something she will always remember.
"My favorite part about going to nationals was being able to squat 259 pounds because for me personally I really had to fight for that and I never gave up."
Both student-athletes will be looking to outpace their national's performances once IHSAPL state comes around later this May.
