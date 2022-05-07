For most people running is just a cardio exercise, but for Kankakee native Daniel Williams running has a much more deeper meaning than that.
Instead of running for the physical health benefits the 23 year-old marathon runner jogs for the mental benefits, specifically the mentality it affords him to take into everyday life.
“What made me fall in love with running is that when my body is tired and telling me to stop I can mentally still push myself forward,” Williams said. “For me, to be able to overcome that and have control mentally over my body is something I enjoy and I think it resembles a lot to life of stuff outside of running, where you have to push through things you don’t necessarily like to do.”
Williams began his running journey one year ago with a 5K race that raised awareness for autism and ever since then, he’s fell in love with the hobby while also progressively taking on much bigger distances. Over the past year, he’s built up to running a 10K, a half marathon, and a 50K amongst others over the past 12 months.
“It’s kind of crazy because I’ve only been running for one year,” Williams said. “I started with a 5k last year and I really liked how it felt. I’ve just gone from there and built myself up over time.”
His drive and passion for running eventually led Williams to recently complete the Potawatomi Trail Runs 200-mile marathon in Pekin from April 7-10th, where he finished fourth out of 12 individuals with a time of 69 hours and 38 minutes flat after having just totaled under three hours of sleep during the event and zero sleep for the first 31 hours of the race.
“The last 10 miles were the hardest part for me, and so at that time all I was thinking was I’m never doing this again,” Williams said. “... When I finally got up to the finish line everyone was cheering and I was crying and stuff... and so in the end it was all worth it.”
