After Harv Schmidt graduated from Kankakee in 1953 and began his basketball career at the University of Illinois, he and his pals spent their summers away from school putting on shows at Steuben Elementary School in Kankakee in an informal pickup league, as well as the backyard of a young Denny Lehnus.
“My dad built a basketball court behind our house and put lights up, and after they got done playing at Steuben, Harv and some of the other guys would come over and ask my dad to turn the lights on,” Lehnus, a hall-of-fame basketball coach in his own right, said. “I was too young to see him play in high school, so that was my first connection to him.”
Across a 20-year span of playing and coaching at some of the highest levels in basketball, Schmidt affected scores of young players the same way he did Lehnus. Schmidt, who spent a majority of his adult life in the Denver area, died of heart failure at age 84 last week.
After his playing days in Champaign, Schmidt was selected 11th overall by the Minneapolis Lakers in the 1957 NBA Draft, an opportunity he declined, instead signing with the Denver-Chicago Truckers of the National Industrial Basketball League.
Schmidt’s brief stint in the NIBL was followed by a trip to the coaching ranks, spending a handful of years in the Quad Cities before a three-year stint as an assistant coach at the University of New Mexico. In 1967, Schmidt was hired by his alma mater, where he served as the men’s basketball coach for the Illini for seven seasons, compiling an 89-77 record.
He never coached again after the 1973-74 season, as he and his family moved back to Colorado and Schmidt began a successful career in insurance. Whether it was on the hardwood or in the office, Schmidt’s wife, Donna, said her husband treated everything he did with intensity.
“He was the same guy at heart,” Donna said. “No matter what he was doing, everything he did was intense.”
Randy Crews, who played for Schmidt at Illinois after his standout career at Bradley-Bourbonnais, had his own special way to convey the intensity he saw in his college coach.
“There was a CD made in 2006 celebrating 100 years of Illinois basketball, and I was on that CD describing [Schmidt],” Crews said. “I said that his intensity made Mike Ditka look like Tom Landry.”
Along with that intensity came a passionate work ethic. Lehnus recalled the admiration he had as a young kid for Schmidt during those days of backyard basketball.
“This guy was starting on a Big Ten team, and here he is, after playing already for a couple hours, and he’s just in our backyard, working his butt off,” Lehnus said. “That’s a memory I have of him that influenced me a great deal.”
Those are just a pair of the plethora of traits that allowed Schmidt to have success as a coach. He inherited a program in 1967 that was in the midst of fallout because of the infamous slush fund scandal — the football and men’s basketball programs were found to have been inappropriately raising and allocating money.
But by Schmidt’s second season at the helm from 1968-69, the Illini went 19-5, peaked as high as fourth in The Associated Press poll and finished second to Iowa in the Big Ten. Schmidt became the face of a rejuvenated program and was revered statewide, so much so that “I like Harv” buttons became all the fad up and down Green Street and the rest of campus.
“They were so enthusiastic about Harv there, after all the slush fund stuff and him coming back to his alma mater, and he was so excited about it,” Donna said. “We had a great booster club there, and Harv loved it.”
Illini Nation became just as intense with their fandom as Schmidt was with his preparation and coaching, providing Crews with some of his most vivid college memories.
“At the beginning of my junior year, kids were camping out in front of Assembly Hall, so the workers started letting them inside,” Crews said. “So, there they were, set up in camps and sleeping bags for three weeks before season tickets went on sale.
“I still remember walking in, having to step over sleeping bags and stuff ... and we led the nation in attendance that year with 16,500 people at every game.”
Schmidt’s coaching tenure ended after a 5-18 mark in 1973-74. Once he and his family went back West and his insurance work picked up, Donna said her husband finally had found some time to work on household chores, earning him a nickname from his wife that stuck for nearly 50 years.
“I called him my ‘Big Boy’ because he discovered things in the house that he never knew happened, things that someone always did along the way,” Donna said. “So, whenever he learned to do something, maybe a load of laundry, I would call him my ‘Big Boy’ and say, ‘Oh, you can do that all by yourself, Big Boy.’”
Donna lost her Big Boy a week ago after a brief stint in hospice care, a stay that began at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak. Because of quarantining and social distancing procedures, the couple was separated for a short while, but the two were able to spend time together during Schmidt’s last days.
That same dedication and loyalty Schmidt showed the Illini also rang true in his marriage.
“We would have been married 60 years in August. ... For 60 years, we were melded together,” Donna said.
