Central unarguably played its best basketball of the season during the 70th annual Kankakee Holiday Tournament this year with wins over St. Francis de Sales and Manteno in the event's opening rounds. And the second half of Saturday's Blue Division championship game was no different.
Unfortunately, however, the Comets' first half simply wasn't up to par against St. Anne as the Cardinals secured championship gold with a 62-43 victory in Kankakee.
Returning to action after narrowly surviving a second-round battle with Herscher on Friday, it was clear the Cardinals had no intention of underestimating their championship opponents. They used their distinct advantage in both size and speed to confound Central in the passing lanes and on the glass, then used their control of the possession game to build a substantial early lead.
The Cardinals outscored the Comets by a 20-9 margin in the first quarter, then expanded that lead to 36-16 at halftime. Led by an excellent half from Cortez Baines, who held firm control of the paint on both ends of the floor, St. Anne had Central reeling right out of the gate.
Central reemerged from the locker room to start the third quarter full of sound and fury, but the damage was already done. St. Anne senior Brooks Schoon kept the Cardinals calm and under control in the face of the Comets' desperate second-half salvo, which allowed them to weather the storm and ultimately coast to a 21-point win.
"When they're hitting shots, we all feel that rush. (Central is) a championship-pedigree team with a lot of guys who have accomplished a lot both in football and in basketball, so we knew we were in for a fight no matter what. That's not a team that's going to just stay down," Schoon said. "We try to push the ball as much as possible and that's been our bread and butter, but defense is where we make our living."
Central's Jacob Shoven overcame a very tough shooting stint in the first half to finish with a team-high 12 points and Nathan Gray hit a handful of big shots en route to 11 points in the loss.
Shoven and teammate Kyle Peters were both named to the all-tournament team following the presentation of the championship trophy
Schoon scored a game-high 18 points in the win, 12 of which came in the second half, and also corralled 11 rebounds as he captained the Cardinals' ship through some occasionally choppy seas. For his efforts, the senior swingman was awarded Most Valuable Player honors for the blue division in addition to spot on this year's all-tournament team alongside Baines.
"Its really about the whole team. It's not just me finding shots, its about Cortez getting in position on the block and kicking it out or Kemell (Bender) finding a seam then kicking it out," Schoon added. "This win is about everybody, not just me. Everbody rebounds and Cortez especially was a beast to start the game. He just ate them up."
The elder Schoon's reaction to winning the award might also give a hint to where Brooks' instinct to deflect credit comes from.
"I don't concern myself with that Coach of the Year as much, but I'm awful proud of Brooks both as a dad and as a coach," Rick Schoon said. "It's special when your son gets an award like that. Usually I don't celebrate a lot of stuff Brooks does because on the court I'm the coach first, but tonight I think I did have a bit of a tear in my eye when they announced his name.
"I am just very proud of him."
2019 70th annual Kankakee Holiday Tournament blue division awards
Most Valuable Player: Brooks Schoon, St. Anne
All-Tournament: Cortez Baines, St. Anne; Kyle Peters, Central; Jacob Shoven, Central; Nasir Choice, Carver; Robbie Wesselhoff, Mantneo
Sportsmanship award: Momence
Coach award: Rick Schoon, St. Anne
Riverside rebounding award: Jack Holohan, Herscher
