Kankakee put an impressive cap on the end of the 70th annual Kankakee Holiday Tournament’s opening day, one that featured both nailbiters and blowouts, with a dominant 88-40 shellacking of Little Village Thursday night.
Led by a 18-point performance from Lavell McIntosh, Kankakee excelled in every phase of the game during its one-sided win. The Kays out-rebounded the Phoenix by a whopping 42-14 margin, forced 22 turnovers and shot an even 50 percent from the field despite a blow-average 4-for-22 day from beyond the arc.
“I wish we could play like that every night, to be honest,” McIntosh said. “It sets a nice tone and gives us a chance to focus on the things we know we need to work on, as well.
“We did a good job playing as a team and passing the ball,” he added. “We kept the ball moving and got everyone involved as a team and it shows. If we can keep things flowing like it did today, we’ll be good.”
Twelve separate players contributed at least two points for the Kays with four of those hitting double digits — McIntosh with 18 points, Rashard Harris with 15, Deylon Johnson with 14 and Ambrozino Storr with 13.
Kankakee established itself early with 25 points in the first quarter and 34 more in the second to head to the locker room for halftime holding a 59-19 advantage. Given its exceedingly comfortable position, the Kays were able to loosen up a bit and get the team some repetitions in areas they normally wouldn’t venture into outside of practice.
“It was good to be able to get a lead like that so guys can kind of shave the rust from the holiday off and get ready to play for the rest of the tournament,” said Kankakee coach Chris Pickett. “It was important not to practice bad habits and to play with discipline because we know when you play against a good team like Bradley, if you don’t do the things we taught them to do, we’ll get exposed.
“In the second half we made a concerted effort to make sure we were doing all those things. And I think we did a good job of that,” he added. “We turned them over a lot and we were able to turn those turnovers into points. We want to be able to take that forward and hopefully it parlays over into tomorrow’s action.”
Stat Book
McIntosh added seven rebounds, an assist and three steals to his game-high 18 points. Harris had a pair of boards, three assists and two steals. Johnson had four boards, two dimes and two steals. Storr added five rebounds, an assist and two blocks.
Up Next
The Kays will again have closing duties for day two of the KHT, this time in the event’s marquee feature against Bradley-Bourbonnais in the maroon division semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Kankakee topped the Boilers earlier this season with a 62-42 at the Thanksgiving Classic at Olivet Nazarene University.
