KANKAKEE — After going 15 years without winning their host Kankakee Holiday Tournament, Kankakee's boys basketball team celebrated the 70th anniversary of the tournament by winning the maroon division title for the second time in three years with a 45-38 victory against Wauwatosa West (Wisc.) in Kankakee Saturday.
The final score was much closer than it appeared to shape up as early, as the Kays were nothing short of dominant to open the game. After trading a pair of buckets to open the action, the Kays' up-tempo style was too much for the grit-and-grind style Wauwatosa plays, which led to a stammering 24-0 Kays run in the first half that saw their lead grow to as large as 33-8.
Tournament MVP Lavell McIntosh said that the Kays just let things come naturally in the early going, which allowed their lead to swell as large as it did in the first half.
“We slow down, execute and let the offense run through us," McIntosh said. "We just let everything flow and open the game.”
Ambrozino Storr and Kevin Allen were largely responsible for the Kays' scoring in the first half, as Storr scored all 11 of his points in the first two quarters and Allen went 3-for-6 from the 3-point line in the first half for nine of his 11 points on the night.
"We have options," Pickett said of his team's offensive attack. "Kevin had 11 (points), Ambrozino had 11 — the tournament MVP [McIntosh] only had eight and we can win with those types of numbers."
With a lead as large as 25 points in the first half, it seemed the Kays had a shot at putting a running clock on the Trojans by pulling ahead by 30 points after three quarters.
But instead, the Trojans went on a run in that third quarter that was almost as mighty as the one the Kays enjoyed in the first half. They scored the first dozen points of the third quarter, giving them a 19-0 run after scoring the last seven points of the first half, and cut the deficit to as little as six points on several occasions.
Kays coach Chris Pickett was reminded during that run of last year's third-place game, a game the Kays led by double-digits at the half before falling flat in the second half and losing the game.
“That team’s too good to put them in a running clock situation, we knew that," Pickett said of the Trojans. "We played this team last year, went in (at halftime) up 10, they came out with a lot more fire and energy (and won). I told the kids at halftime that they were going to bounce back.”
The Kays came out flat to open the half and never really found a rhythm over most of the third quarter, going scoreless for the first six minutes. But that changed when McIntosh flushed home a powerful one-handed slam that reignited a jam-packed gym and powered a 6-0 Kankakee run to end the third.
McIntosh's dunk came in a flurry of attacks into the interior of the Trojans' defense. The springy senior said Pickett saw something with Wauwatosa's defense that allowed them to attack inside and he just had to go up strong, an understatement for the jam he threw down.
“We needed that," McIntosh said. "Coach saw something and told us to attack the post and go up strong. I kind of saw the rim move up a little bit.”
The Kays were able to play the slower pace at a more efficient level in the fourth quarter but still only netted six points, allowing the Trojans to pull back within single digits before the final buzzer sounded.
Since Pickett, now in his third season, came to Kankakee from Chicago Vocational, the Kays have seen a program renaissance. From the start of the 2017-18 season through the tournament, the Kays have won 54 games, more than the prior six seasons combined.
In 2017, they broke a 15-year spell by re-hoisting their own holiday tournament title and made it two in three years Saturday.
But for McIntosh, a member of all three teams Pickett has directed at Kankakee, the Kays have more in store down the stretch.
“We’ve made a lot of history throughout my three years," McIntosh said. "And in my senior year, I want to go out with a bang.”
Stat Book
Allen's 11 points were complimented by five rebounds, while Storr had three boards, a steal and a block. McIntosh added seven boards, an assist, two steals and two blocks to his eight points.
Deylon Johnson also scored eight points to go along with seven rebounds, an assist and two steals. Rashard Harris had his lowest scoring output of the weekend with four points, but made up for it with 12 rebounds and seven assists.
Khristian Green and Jaylyn Kelly each had 11 points for the Trojans. Justin Steinike added seven points.
2019 70th annual Kankakee Holiday Tournament maroon division awards
Most Valuable Player: Lavell McIntosh, Kankakee
All-Tournament: Gabe Renchen, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Deylon Johnson, Kankakee; Justin Steinike, Wauwatosa West; Marshun Williams, Lindblom; Jaylyn Kelly, Wauwatosa West
Sportsmanship award: Little Village
Coach award: Chris Pickett, Kankakee
Riverside Rebounding award in memory of Zach Hollywood: Lavell McIntosh, Kankakee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!