KANKAKEE — After falling in the maroon division semifinals of its host tournament last season, Kankakee looked as though it would face another stiff semifinal test this season against Bradley-Bourbonnais in the nightcap of Friday’s action at the 70th annual Kankakee Holiday Tournament.
The crosstown rivals played a much tighter first half than the two did when Kankakee throttled the Boilers by 20 points last month, with the two teams trading a pair of ties and a handful of lead changes in the first 24 minutes. But the Kays exerted their dominance in the third quarter, using runs of 11-0 and 13-0 in the third frame to pile up a lead that at one point grew past 20 points before eventually settling for a 72-59 victory against the Boilers.
Kays coach Chris Pickett attributed his team’s defensive prowess for creating transition baskets, as the Kays forced 15 Boilers turnovers in Saturday’s contest, which paired with their 54 percent from the field (29-for-54) like a nice cheese and fine wine.
“We were solid on defense and that enabled us to get stops and get turnovers, which we were able to get out and get buckets off of,” Pickett said. “And [the Boilers] also didn’t anticipate us shooting as well as we did tonight. They challenged us to shoot the ball, and we were there to answer tonight.”
As impressive as the Kays were from the field, the Boilers shot it even better from a percentage perspective, as their 20-of-35 night from the floor was good for 57 percent, a number even more impressive considering the team was without leading scorer Gabe Renchen for a significant portion of the second quarter due to foul trouble.
But it was 10 of those 15 second-half turnovers that plagued coach Alex Renchen’s team and took them out of their early rhythm.
“They are a really good team, [and] we just need to keep improving,” Alex Renchen said. “The second half, we couldn’t get into an offensive rhythm, and they did a good job defending us.”
Deylon Johnson was the leading force for the Kays in the early going, scoring 18 of his game-high 20 points in the first half. But the Kay-turned-Boiler-turned-Kay again has shown Pickett his nose for the ball and willingness to make the hustle plays that don’t always show up on a scoresheet.
This 3 from Deylon Johnson has the Kays up 33-29 with just over a minute left in the half. pic.twitter.com/iQceXQeBWV— Mason Schweizer (@MSchweizerTDJS) December 28, 2019
“He gets us three or four extra possessions per game just by going and having a nose for offensive rebounds,” Pickett said of his combo guard. “He’s aggressive, lengthy and athletic, so he fits right in with everything we do with these guys because he’s able to play the passing lanes and he’s able to guard more than one position.”
Pickett pointed to his team’s defensive discipline on as the primary factor behind their third quarter explosion.
“We were sticking to what we do, which is being more disciplined on what [the Boilers] run,” he said. “We’re pretty familiar with everything they do, and we took some [defensive] gambles the first half, which they made us pay for.
“We kind of put ourselves in that position because we didn’t stick to what we do, but in the second half, we showed a lot more discipline.”
McIntosh flushes this one home to further ignite this crowd and push the lead to 65-45. pic.twitter.com/nIJcKvxKUO— Mason Schweizer (@MSchweizerTDJS) December 28, 2019
Stat Book
Johnson added five rebounds, five assists, a block and two steals to those game-high 20 points. Lavell McIntosh added 18 points, four boards, two assists and two steals. Ambrozino Storr had 12 points, two boards and an assist. Kevin Allen was also in double-figures with 11 points and had a game-high five steals.
Gabe Renchen had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists despite his early foul trouble. Jason Hartsfield and Mark Robinson each added nine points. Hartsfield also had three assists and a rebound, and Robinson had two of each.
Up Next
The Kays will take on Wauwatosa West (Wisconsin) for the maroon division championship at 7:30 p.m. The Boilers and Lindblom will battle for third place at 4:30 p.m.
St. Anne 53, Herscher 52
The lead-in to the All-City nightcap was arguably the most thrilling game of this year’s tournament through the first two days, as St. Anne lost their game-long lead against Herscher in the fourth quarter, but recovered when E.J. Hays hit the eventual game-winner from about 10 feet out in the game’s final minute to give the Cardinals a spot opposite Central in Saturday’s blue division title game.
Hays hits a tough shot here to tilt the score in the Cardinals’ favor 51-49 with 20 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/MEPsCGW4Sx— Mason Schweizer (@MSchweizerTDJS) December 28, 2019
“I just had to be the bigger person, step up and take the shot,” Hays said of his game-winner. “I felt pretty confident.”
Defense was the main feature early on, as neither team found an offensive rhythm, leading to a 6-2 Cardinals lead after the first eight minutes.
Cardinals coach Rick Schoon gave all the credit to his counterpart, Tigers coach Ron Oloffson, for Herscher’s ability to slow the game down to a near halt for much of the contest.
In their last two games, the Tigers topped Peotone and Momence, two teams the Cardinals have defeated this season by a combined 73 points, by a total of seven points, but the transitive property didn’t apply Friday.
“That’s why Ron is a hall-of-fame coach, he knows how to prepare his kids,” Schoon said. “They go out and beat Peotone by four [last week] and struggled a bit with Momence [Thursday], two teams we have defeated, and Ron and his kids took us right down to the final seconds.
“[Herscher] dictated the tempo tonight and our kids were passive early on, and we didn’t handle it real well,” he added. “But when it came down to crunch time, I thought our kids took care of the basketball and did what we were supposed to do.”
The two teams swapped seven lead changes and were tied on four occasions, with the latest Tigers lead coming at 49-47.
But Hays stepped up, putting back an offensive rebound to tie the game at 49 with 2:17 left and then hitting his game-winner with 20 seconds left.
The shot was contested by the Tigers’ Cody Lunsford and was by no means an easy look, but Schoon had confidence in his player to get the job done.
“I didn’t feel bad about E.J. getting that shot up — he came to score,” Schoon said. “It might have been the best shot we would have gotten, we don’t know.
“To E.J.’s credit, he stepped up with ice in his veins and hit the shot.”
Oloffson said he was proud of his team’s effort Friday and added that the Tigers are close to taking that proverbial next step as a team.
“I’m very pleased. I thought we did some really good things,” Oloffson said. “We just needed to hit a couple more shots, but we’re right there.”
Stat Book
Hays had 15 points to lead the Cardinals and added three assists, a rebound and two steals. Stephan Munoz was also in double-figures with 10 points. Brooks Schoon and Cortez Baines each had seven points, and Schoon also had five rebounds, an assist, two blocks and four steals.
Bascom Jackson had a game-high 16 points for the Tigers and added a pair of rebounds. Jack Holohan notched a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Logan Lunsford had 14 points and Cody Lunsofrd had four points and 10 rebounds, six of those on the offensive end.
Up Next
The Cardinals and Central will play for the blue division title at 6 p.m., and Herscher will face Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals Manteno at 3 p.m. for third.
